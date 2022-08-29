Jan Rivera announces debut album and shares video for new single Fractional Lineage

Prog guitarist Jan Rivera will release his debut album Existential Paranoia in October

US prog guitarist Jan Rivera has shared his video for his brand new single Fractional Lineage, which you can watch below. 

The new video features Aristocrats/O.R.k. drummer Marco Minnemann and  bass guitar virtuoso Mohini Dey who has worked with Jordan Rudess and Jordan Richardson.

Fractional Lineage is taken from Rivera's upcoming debut album Existential Paranoia which will be released on October 14.

"This song was so much fun to make," exclaims Rivera. I" think you’ll be able to tell from the video alone! Shooting at a rooftop in Downtown LA at 6am, drones flying around, cracking jokes. That’s my idea of a fun time. Don’t worry, we only woke up about half of the city!"

Alongside Minnemann and Dey, the album also includes appearances from Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Gary Husband (John MclaughlinAllan Holdsworth), Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman), and Chad Wackerman (Frank Zappa) among others.

Existential Paranoia is a play on words. It’s simply a reflection of the times," adds Rivera. "The high amount of noise in the world almost makes it feel like for many, paranoia is a direct result of existing...

"Using the word existential also makes reference to the fact that the space created the last few years has propelled introspection and sort of given fuel to the existential crisis. This is why many people have not returned to their previous jobs. They had a view into 'the world that could be' and decided to pursue it."

Pre-order Existential Paranoia.

