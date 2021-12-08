Danny Elfman streams new Kid606 remix of Sorry

Film composer, singer and songwriter Danny Elfman has announced that he will release a brand new collector’s edition box set of his critically acclaimed new album Big Mess which will begin shipping in January. He's also released a new Kid6060 remix of the song Sorry, which you can listen to below.

Limited to 1500 copies worldwide, the stunning release offers fans the ultimate window into the creation of the groundbreaking project and includes four LPs on exclusive colour variants, featuring all 18 songs from Big Mess along with bonus discs containing unreleased reinterpretations of tracks from the album.

In addition to his duet with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor on True, the bonus discs will be comprised of new remixes from HEALTH, clipping. and more, as well as never-before-released songs with featured vocalists including Rebekah Del Rio, FEVER333, Blixa Bargeld and a second vocal collaboration with Reznor.

Each record is held in its own unique jacket featuring a 3D lenticular print on the cover and is accompanied by a 60 page, hardcover artbook containing never-before-seen renderings of the distinctively unsettling digital sculptures of Elfman created by Sarah Sitkin, who crafted the album’s original artwork.

The special box set also includes a 20 page stitched soft cover lyric book with behind-the-scenes photos, a 12” x 9” art print signed by Danny himself, a detailed life-sized light up model of Elfman’s peculiar hand designed to be a stand-alone showpiece or one-of-a-kind night-light (it's a replica of Elfman's actual hand, stretching to pay extra notes on a keyboard), and a code which provides downloadable digital audio files and a behind-the-scenes mini documentary on the making of Big Mess.

All components are housed in a high quality two-piece box with liquid embossing on the cover and spot gloss embossing on the cover and sides.

