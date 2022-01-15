Trending

Jan Akkerman to celebrate 75th birthday with three UK dates

Focus co-founder Jan Akkerman has rescheduled his Trading Boundaries gigs for March 2022

Former Focus guitarist Jan Akkerman will celebrate his 75th birthday this March with three dates at the popular Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching, East Sussex in March.

Akkerman will perform on March 11, 12 and 13, two of which are rescheduled from last November, which were cancelled due to Covid.

"Trading Boundaries didn’t want to let their ticket holders down and decided ‘the show must go on’ so took the bold step for a small independent of organising for Akkerman and band to fly over to do these only UK dates, with the added bonus that it will be celebrating Akkerman’s birthday too," the venue states. "They are going to be three very special nights in this atmospheric venue."

The shows are exclusive to Trading Boundaries and his only UK spring dates. For more information, visit the Trading Boundaries website.

Akkerman released his most recent solo album, Close Beauty, through Music Theories Recordings in 2019.

