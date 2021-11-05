Jan Akkerman postpones UK shows due to band member testing positive for Covid

Dutch guitarist Jan Akkerman has been forced to reschedule his upcoming shows at England's Trading Boundaries due to Covid. The Focus co-founder was due to perform there on November 19 and 20, but will now perform three concerts at the East Sussex venue in March 2022 instead.

"I’m sorry that I have to postpone the concerts due to Covid 19," he said in a statement. "One of the band members has tested positive and that’s why it’s too risky to come over to the UK in November. But I’m really looking forward to perform on 11th, 12th, 13th March 2022 at Trading Boundaries and celebrate my 75th birthday. Take care and hope you can join us for the new dates!"

The shows are exclusive to Trading Boundaries and his only UK spring dates. For more information, visit the Trading Boundaries website.

