Jagger, Scorsese rock drama series is commissioned

By Classic Rock  

Rolling Stones frontman and movie icon tie up on HBO show set in the 1970s, also featuring Boardwalk Empire and Breaking Bad creatives

US TV network HBO has commissioned a 1970s rock’n’roll drama which will be produced by Mick Jagger and directed by Martin Scorsese.

The currently untitled project is a long-term ambition of the Rolling Stones frontman and movie icon, who worked together on band documentary Shine A Light in 2008. It also features Boardwalk Empire co-creator Terence Winter and Breaking Bad’s George Mastras on the creative team.

Stars include Bobby Cannavale, who’ll play the boss of a record label confronted with a life-changing decision, as the script explores “the drug and sex-fuelled music business as punk and disco were breaking out.”

Jagger conceived the idea several years ago, and it was first pitched as a movie entitled History Of Music in 2010. No further details have yet been revealed about the series of hour-long episodes, which will be shot in New York City.