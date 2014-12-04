Jagger, Scorsese rock drama series is commissioned

US TV network HBO has commissioned a 1970s rock’n’roll drama which will be produced by Mick Jagger and directed by Martin Scorsese.

The currently untitled project is a long-term ambition of the Rolling Stones frontman and movie icon, who worked together on band documentary Shine A Light in 2008. It also features Boardwalk Empire co-creator Terence Winter and Breaking Bad’s George Mastras on the creative team.

Stars include Bobby Cannavale, who’ll play the boss of a record label confronted with a life-changing decision, as the script explores “the drug and sex-fuelled music business as punk and disco were breaking out.”

Jagger conceived the idea several years ago, and it was first pitched as a movie entitled History Of Music in 2010. No further details have yet been revealed about the series of hour-long episodes, which will be shot in New York City.