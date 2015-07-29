Keith Richards revealed in documentary

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is the subject of a documentary to be premiered on Netflix on September 18.

And its Oscar-winning director says the true nature of the veteran musician is revealed in the movie.

Morgan Neville, creator of Under The Influence, says: “Keith has always represented the soul of rock music, for all the light and shade that implies.

“To my relief, he turned out to be a real man – full of humour, knowledge and wisdom. That’s the real Keith we’ve worked to capture in our film, and I’m honoured to bring it to a global audience via Netflix.”

Lisa Nishimura, the streaming service’s head of documentaries, adds: “There’s no one who could bring this to life as distinctively as Morgan Neville. Our viewers around the world are going to love the rare moments he’s captured.”

Richards’ solo record Crosseyed Heart is released on the same day. He recently discussed the possibility of touring on the back of the launch – and his desire to record another Stones album.