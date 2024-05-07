Jadis to release first new album in eight years this June

UK prog rockers Jadis have announced that they will release their brand new studio More Questions Than Answers on June 6.

Prog revealed the new album back in January, which is a follow-up to 2016's No Fear Of Looking Down. In the interim the quartet have released a 25th anniversary of their debut album More Than Meets The Eye (originally released in 1992) and their Medium Rare II collection in 2019.

"We have spent many weeks and months getting this CD together and it sounds great," the band posted on their Facebook page. "Andy Marlow engineered, mixed and produced it yet I thought originally he was just an excellent Bass player. It seems he is also very able and creative when it comes to studio work. The album has seven tracks and is the most inclusive for years as far as all the band writing and contributing to it. We are very much looking forward to playing some of it live in June."

You can view the new album artwork below, which was produced by Geoff Chandler.

More Questions Than Answers is now available to pre-order from the band's website (link below). A limited run of the first pressing comes with an A4 signed poster, logo guitar pick and lanyard.

The band will play Southampton's The 1865 in June, along with some dates in Germany and the Netherlands. You can view all the dates below.

Pre-order More Questions Than Answers.

(Image credit: Jadis Music)

Jun 6: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Jun 8: GER Russelheim Das Rind

Jun 9: GER Reichenbach Bergkeller

Jun 22: UK Southampton The 1865

Get tickets.