Jadis announce first new studio album for ten years

UK prog rockers Jadis have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, currently with a working title of More Questions Than Answers, in the Spring, and will back it up with a short run of live dates in June, including a gig at Southampton's The 1865..

The new album is the follow-up to 2016's When All Is Said And Done. In the interum the quartet have released a 25th anniversary of their debut album More Than Meets The Eye (originally released in 1992) and their Medium Rare II collection in 2019.

Jadis shared a live version of a brand new song, Said And Done, back in 2021, saying at the time, "This is a demo clip of a new Jadis tune Said And Done, which will be on the next album. No idea yet when the album will be finished."

"Jadis now have a release date for their new CD which has the working title More Questions Than Answers," the band have now announced on their Facebook page. "We will be playing an album launch show at De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, NL on Thursday 6th June 2024. We have been enjoying working on it and this time Andy Marlow will be producing and engineering the project. We will add a few excerpts from some of the tunes on here shortly."

Jadis June 2024 tour dates:

Jun 8: GER Russelheim Das Rind

Jun 9: GER Reichenbach Bergkeller

Jun 22: UK Southampton The 1865

More dates are likely to be added.