Jack The Stripper stream new video for Nibiru

Melbourne moshfiends Jack The Stripper are premiering their intense new video for Nibiru exclusively with Metal Hammer. The Dillinger-esque, mathy mayhem is a gutbusting punch of frantic riffs and nightmarish metallic stabs.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Luke Frizon says “With so many different platforms shared by media and your peers telling you how to feel, how to think, how to view yourself every day – it’s a given that disillusionment and dissociation will strike a lot of people, and cause suffering. Nibiru is for those people and seeks to illustrate the sense of loss, separation, and worthlessness that they feel.”

Jack The Stripper are heading out across Australia, Japan and Europe at the following dates:

June 25: Enigma Bar, Adelaide

July 2: Crowbar, Brisbane

July 3: Phoenix Arts Theatre, Brisbane

July 8: The Basement, Canberra

July 9: The Factory Floor, Sydney

July 16: The Worker’s Club, Melbourne

July 17: Wrangler Studios, Melbourne

August 12: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

August 14: Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

August 17: Štuk, Maribor, Slovenia

September 2: K’s Studio, Sendai

September 3: Firebird, Chiba

September 4: El Puente, Yokohama

September 5: Niman Denatsu-Koenji, Tokyo