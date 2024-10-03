Jack Black will induct Ozzy Osbourne into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; Metallica, Tool and Red Hot Chili Peppers members to perform

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed what to expect for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame later this month.

The Black Sabbath vocalist has told Rolling Stone that he’ll be inducted into the Rock Hall at the ceremony on October 19 by actor and musician Jack Black. Furthermore, Billy Idol, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and country star Jelly Roll will sing in a star-studded tribute band to the metal legend.

Rolling Stone also reports that longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, Wolfgang Van Halen, longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and The Prince Of Darkness’s producer Andrew Watt will play guitar at the ceremony. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, previously a member of Osbourne’s solo band, will man the low end while Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers will drum. Adam Wakeman, who’s worked with Osbourne since 2004 and handled live keyboards for Black Sabbath, will play keys.

Of Black, Osbourne says, “Jack invited my family to the School Of Rock movie premiere in 2002. I’ve always been a big fan of his. Jack is one of the few great actors that is also a genuine rock and roller and not acting the part.”

He adds, “Billy Idol is a rock icon. His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.” Plus, “Maynard has been a true family friend since 1997. He is such a creative force. There are few artists who can keep three successful bands going for multiple decades [Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer].”

Osbourne also sings Jelly Roll’s praises, saying, “Who doesn’t love Jelly Roll? His voice is soulful, pure, and dirty. I’m so honoured that someone would do this for me who I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting.”

Regarding Trujillo and Smith, Osbourne tells Rolling Stone, “The rhythm section is the anchor of the band,” Osbourne says, “and you honestly couldn’t get a better rhythm section than Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.”

Osbourne’s induction into the Rock Hall was confirmed in April. Foreigner, Cher, Peter Frampton and others will also be inducted this year. This year marked the first time Osbourne was eligible to join the Rock Hall as a solo artist, and he was voted in immediately.

It is currently unclear whether or not Osbourne will himself perform at his Rock Hall induction. The singer retired from touring last year as a result of health troubles, including Parkinson’s Disease.