Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and more to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton are among the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Class of 2024. The announcement was made during an episode of American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest and R&B star Lionel Richie, and the trio will be inducted during a ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on October 19.

Other inductees in the performer category include Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

"This is something I never expected," says Frampton. "I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me. I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody pinch me please!"

Elsewhere, MC5, Norman Whitfield, Jimmy Buffett and Dionne Warwick will receive Musical Excellence Awards – the category in which Judas Priest were recognised last year – while blues legends John Mayall and the late Alexis Korner and Big Mama Thornton will be inducted in the musical influence category.

Ozzy Osbourne, who says he "feels big" and that he's "more than honoured" by the news, is already a member of the Hall Of Fame, having been inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. Peter Frampton's old group Humble Pie are not in the Hall Of Fame, despite being eligible for 29 years.

As yet, there is no news regarding the artists who'll perform during the induction ceremony.

Ozzy's last full concert performance was on New Year's Eve in 2018, and he pulled out of last year's Power Trip Festival in California due to ill health. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet," said the beleaguered Prince Of Darkness at the time. "And I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."