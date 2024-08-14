“It’s not Motörhead, and it’s not Radiohead either.” Watch The Jesus Lizard's video for Moto(R), the latest single from their brilliant comeback album Rack

The Jesus Lizard have shared a third single from their forthcoming album Rack.



Moto(R) follows Hide & Seek and Alexis Feels Sick as the third taste of the Chicago noise-rock band's first new album in 26 years, set for release on September 13, via Ipecac Recordings, and is described by guitarist Duane Denision as “not Motörhead, and not Radiohead either.”

Watch the Jon Tucker-directed video below:

the Jesus Lizard "Moto(R)" - YouTube Watch On

Rack was recorded last year in Nashville at Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney's Audio Eagle studio. In an interview with The New York Times, bassist David Wm. Sims says that the 11-song collection is “maybe one of our best.”

The quartet will be touring their new record this year and next, with confirmed shows at:



Sep 07: Raleigh Hopscotch Music Festival, NC

Oct 13: Las Vegas Best Friends Forever Festival, NV

Oct 31: Dallas Longhorn Ballroom, TX

Nov 01: Austin, TX TBA

Dec 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Dec 11: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Dec 12: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Dec 13: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Dec 14: Washington DC Black Cat

Dec 18: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA



Jan 07: Glasgow QMU, U

Jan 08: Manchester, UK Academy 2, UK

Jan 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jan 10: Bristol Fleece, UK

Jan 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 12: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 14: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Jan 15: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland



May 02: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

May 03: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

May 05: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

May 08: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

May 10 Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA