It looks like Paramore's next album is finally in the works

Hayley Williams and co. have dropped yet another hint about a potential new Paramore album.

Taking to her Instagram, singer Williams has posted a screenshot of a recent exchange with drummer Zaz Farro. Farro messages Williams the words "Paramore 6" accompanied by a series of "older person" emojis, before the pair collapse into virtual laughter. “We! are! getting oooooold” reads Williams' caption on Instagram.

Call us Alan Turing, but we're pretty sure that means that Paramore's sixth album is on the way.

This hint follows comments Williams made earlier his year where she revealed on Twitter that she was “ready for the next Paramore album”.

The mysterious “Paramore 6” will be the follow up to 2017’s After Laughter, which was recently certified Gold by the RIAA on April 16. In response, Williams tweeted “onto the next”. It'll also mark the singer’s return to the group after her recent solo albums Petals For Armor and Flowers For Vases / descansos.

In other news, the Paramore vocalist has announced on Twitter that she is collaborating with social issues and awareness platform / fashion label Collina Strada, to produce a limited-edition merch collection in aid of Earth Day. The drop will feature upcycled, hand-dyed t-shirts and a rhinestone-studded water bottle. The collection is going live on April 22 at 5:00pm PT via the live stream shopping platform NTWRK.

“Paramore have collaborated with fashion label and social issues/awareness platform Collina Strada to create some exclusive pieces,” Williams writes. “They are very RIOT!-esque and both items will benefit orgs for Earth Day.

"And the piece de resistance: the Collina Strada x Paramore circa 2007 reusable water bottle. Collina Strada made these bedazzled bitches famous a few seasons ago or more(?) and you see em all over fashion week. Can’t believe I own a Pmore themed one now.”

