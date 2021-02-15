Hayley Williams is ready to resurrect Paramore: "Let's go!"

Paramore-powerhouse Hayley Williams has revealed in a tweet that she’s ready to get the ball rolling on a new album with her original band.

The news was revealed during a Twitter Q&A following a reply to a fan’s inquiry as to whether the vocalist had any unused material left over from her latest solo record, Flowers For Vases / Descansos, released earlier this month.

Williams confirmed that there were more songs written, but that she wouldn’t be using them for any further solo releases. Instead, she states, "I'm ready for the next Paramore album. let's go."

Following Williams’ multiple recent solo efforts — releasing two albums in no less than a year — fans have been expressing fears over whether or not the Hard Times singer would be returning to her primary unit, Paramore.

Uncertainty first hit back in January when the vocalist shared a collection of essays written by fans about her debut solo album, Petals For Armor. One fan tweeted: “Omg I thought Paramore was breaking up”. Williams clarified the situation with the reply, “lol y’all been worried about that too long. aint happening”.

Being a product spawned from lockdown, Flowers For Vases / Descansos is the first record in Williams’ career that was written and recorded entirely herself. One fan asks if she will be “more involved with the instrumental writing process in Paramore albums now”, to which Williams answers, “I wouldn’t say I’ve been un-involved up till now but the thing is we grew up playing together and learning (and the re-learning) how to write together.”

“They are my favourite musicians in the world. I’m excited to see how our writing together grows for this next project.”

She also states in another answer: “I’m most looking forward to hearing whatever the next Paramore songs will sound like.”

So are we Hayley. So are we.