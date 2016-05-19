Issues stream album Headspace in full

Issues have made their upcoming album Headspace available to stream.

The follow-up to 2014’s Diamond Dreams is due for release tomorrow (May 20). It’s also available for pre-order.

Earlier this month the band released tracks Slow Me Down and Blue Wall.

Frontman Tyler Carter recently said of track Slow Me Down: “I think that every family has that one person who’s always looking out for the others – their purpose in life is to provide and always be the rock for their family.

“The song was written musically as a piece for my guitar player AJ’s aunt who passed away. She was his best friend.”

Issues have a string of show scheduled over the summer, including appearances at the Slam Dunk Festivals.

Issues Headspace tracklist

The Realest Home Soon Lost-N-Found (On A Roll) Yong & Dum Made To Last Flojo HEro COMA Rank Rider Blue Wall Someone Who Does I Always Knew Slow Me Down

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

May 25: London Koko, UK

May 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk, UK

May 31: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park Main Street Lot, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Dodge Music Center, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Kipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountainview Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR