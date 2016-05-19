Issues stream album Headspace in full

Issues have made their upcoming album Headspace available to stream.
The follow-up to 2014’s Diamond Dreams is due for release tomorrow (May 20). It’s also available for pre-order.
Earlier this month the band released tracks Slow Me Down and Blue Wall.
Frontman Tyler Carter recently said of track Slow Me Down: “I think that every family has that one person who’s always looking out for the others – their purpose in life is to provide and always be the rock for their family.
“The song was written musically as a piece for my guitar player AJ’s aunt who passed away. She was his best friend.”
Issues have a string of show scheduled over the summer, including appearances at the Slam Dunk Festivals.
Issues Headspace tracklist
- The Realest
- Home Soon
- Lost-N-Found (On A Roll)
- Yong & Dum
- Made To Last
- Flojo
- HEro
- COMA
- Rank Rider
- Blue Wall
- Someone Who Does
- I Always Knew
- Slow Me Down
Issues 2016 tour dates
May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 24: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
May 25: London Koko, UK
May 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
May 27: Glasgow Garage, UK
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK
May 30: Hertfordshire Slam Dunk, UK
May 31: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Jun 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jun 02: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jun 26: Houston NRG Park Main Street Lot, TX
Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA
Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN
Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL
Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheater, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 10: Hartford Dodge Music Center, CT
Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville Kipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury park, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Aug 06: Mountainview Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV
Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID
Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR