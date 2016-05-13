Issues stream Slow Me Down

Issues have made their track Slow Me Down available to stream.

The song is lifted from the US outfit’s upcoming album Headspace, which is out on May 20.

Frontman Tyler Carter says Slow Me Down explores the fallout from a broken relationship and reveals it’s dedicated to guitar player AJ Rebollo’s late aunt.

He tells Rolling Stone: “The song is about a woman who discovers her lover has been having a long term affair and goes off the deep end.

“She’s ultimately brought back to reality by the love and care of her devoted son. There’s a line in the song that goes, ‘My son, I gotta thank you for calling, not sure who I would be if you stopped looking out for me.’

“I think that every family has that one person who’s always looking out for the others – their purpose in life is to provide and always be the rock for their family. The song was written musically as a piece for my guitar player AJ’s aunt who passed away. She was his best friend.”

Issues previously made Blue Wall available to stream and will head out on the road later this month in support of Headspace, which is available for pre-order.

Issues Headspace tracklist

The Realest Home Soon Lost-N-Found (On A Roll) Yong & Dum Made To Last Flojo HEro COMA Rank Rider Blue Wall Someone Who Does I Always Knew Slow Me Down

