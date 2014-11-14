Iron Maiden reveal vinyl production

Iron Maiden have released a video showing how their new vinyl album and singles box sets have been produced.

Their first eight records are currently being reissued on 180g vinyl along with the complete set of 7-inch singles from the recordings. Both collections have been fully remastered and feature the original artwork.

In the clip, Abbey Road Studios’ mastering engineers Sean Magee and Christian Wright give a detailed look at how they produced the collection.

The first two sets launched in October, while the third and final collection featuring Somewhere In Time and Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and their corresponding singles will be released on November 24.

Earlier this year frontman Bruce Dickinson joked he was only a part-time member of the band as he’s so focused on his love of flying. He took part in a dogfight re-enactment above the Sonisphere festival in July.

Vinyl reissues out now

Albums

Iron Maiden

Killers

The Number Of The Beast

Piece Of Mind

Powerslave

Live After Death

Singles

Running Free b/w Burning Ambition

Sanctuary b/w Drifter (live) and I’ve Got The Fire (live)

Women In Uniform b/w Invasion

Twilight Zone/Wrathchild

Purgatory b/w Genghis Khan

Run To The Hills b/w Total Eclipse

The Number Of The Beast b/w Remember Tomorrow

Flight Of Icarus b/w I’ve Got The Fire

The Trooper b/w Cross-Eyed Mary

2 Minutes To Midnight b/w King Of Twilight

Aces High b/w King Of Twilight

Running Free (live) b/w Sanctuary (live)

Run To The Hills (live) b/w Phantom Of The Opera (live)

Released on November 24

Albums

Somewhere In Time

Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

Singles

Wasted Years b/w Reach Out

Stranger In A Strange Land b/w That Girl

Can I Play With Madness b/w Black Bart Blues

The Evil That Men Do b/w Prowler ’88

The Clairvoyant b/w The Prisoner (live)

Infinite Dreams b/w Killers (live)