Iron Maiden reveal vinyl production

Iron Maiden have released a video showing how their new vinyl album and singles box sets have been produced.
Their first eight records are currently being reissued on 180g vinyl along with the complete set of 7-inch singles from the recordings. Both collections have been fully remastered and feature the original artwork.
In the clip, Abbey Road Studios’ mastering engineers Sean Magee and Christian Wright give a detailed look at how they produced the collection.
The first two sets launched in October, while the third and final collection featuring Somewhere In Time and Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and their corresponding singles will be released on November 24.
Earlier this year frontman Bruce Dickinson joked he was only a part-time member of the band as he’s so focused on his love of flying. He took part in a dogfight re-enactment above the Sonisphere festival in July.
Vinyl reissues out now
Albums
Iron Maiden
Killers
The Number Of The Beast
Piece Of Mind
Powerslave
Live After Death
Singles
Running Free b/w Burning Ambition
Sanctuary b/w Drifter (live) and I’ve Got The Fire (live)
Women In Uniform b/w Invasion
Twilight Zone/Wrathchild
Purgatory b/w Genghis Khan
Run To The Hills b/w Total Eclipse
The Number Of The Beast b/w Remember Tomorrow
Flight Of Icarus b/w I’ve Got The Fire
The Trooper b/w Cross-Eyed Mary
2 Minutes To Midnight b/w King Of Twilight
Aces High b/w King Of Twilight
Running Free (live) b/w Sanctuary (live)
Run To The Hills (live) b/w Phantom Of The Opera (live)
Released on November 24
Albums
Somewhere In Time
Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
Singles
Wasted Years b/w Reach Out
Stranger In A Strange Land b/w That Girl
Can I Play With Madness b/w Black Bart Blues
The Evil That Men Do b/w Prowler ’88
The Clairvoyant b/w The Prisoner (live)
Infinite Dreams b/w Killers (live)