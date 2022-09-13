Iron Maiden post live video of Stratego

Iron Maiden have posted a live video of Stratego, a track taken from their 2021 album, Senjutsu as they make their way across North America as part of their current tour.



"The US and Canadian leg of the Legacy of the Beast World Tour is now underway!" reads a post from the band. "Here is Stratego (live) – dedicated to you, our incredible fans across the world! We’re only on the road until the end of October, so grab your tickets before it is too late!"



In September, the band play the following venues with support from Trivium:



Sept 14: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sept 15: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Sept 17: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Sept 19: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sept 21: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Sept 22: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Sept 25: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sept 27: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sept 29: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Sept 30: Spokane Arena, WA

In October, they're joined by Within Temptation at the following dates:

Oct 3: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Oct 5: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 7: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Oct 9: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 11: Toronto Scotiabank Centre, ON

Oct 12: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Oct 15: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 17: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 19: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Oct 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 23: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Oct 25: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Oct 27: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL



Check out the video below: