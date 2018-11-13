Iron Maiden celebrate Legacy Of The Beast tour with epic Run To The Hills video

Iron Maiden have released a live video for their classic track Run To The Hills.

The footage was captured on the European leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour, and shows the Irons in fine form as they gallop through their 1982 single in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans.

Last week, Maiden announced they’d bring the tour, named after the band’s mobile game and comic book, to the US, Canada and South America throughout 2019.

They’ll play a total of 38 shows, kicking off at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18 and they'll bring the curtain down at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, on October 15.

Raven Age will support, with Fozzy joining the tour for the show in Los Angeles on September 14.

Speaking about the upcoming dates, frontman Bruce Dickinson said: “We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during Aces High, tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see!

"And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises.

“I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Tickets will go on general sale from November 16.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Jul 18: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 20: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 24: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Jul 26: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Jul 30: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 01: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 07: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 13: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Aug 15: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 19: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile