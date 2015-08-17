Dickinson opens up on cancer battle

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has spoken exclusively to Metal Hammer about his battle with cancer.

His original diagnosis in February indicated a single growth on his tongue, but he later revealed he also had two tumours removed from his neck.

He was given the all-clear in May.

Dickinson tells Metal Hammer: “You end up with the metabolism of a hummingbird during this treatment because you’re being cooked from the inside out. But your body’s also trying to heal itself rapidly, and it goes into overdrive.

“I think that’s one reason why you lose weight. It’s simply because your system is banging away and then eventually it all dropped back down to normal.

“It’s fascinating. Basically, I am my own science project.”

The full interview with the singer will feature in issue 274 of Metal Hammer, which is out tomorrow. Iron Maiden are the cover stars and the edition will include world exclusive interviews with every member of the band.

Last week, Maiden released a video for the track Speed Of Light – the first material revealed from 16th album The Book Of Souls which is set for release on September 4.