IO Earth to release new studio album Sanctuary in June

UK prog rockers IO Earth have announced that they will release their latest album, Sanctuary, the band's sixth studio release, on June 23.

The new album is the first since former singer Linda Odinsen returned to replace Rosanna Lefevre, who had featured on 2018's Solitude and 2020's Aura releases. Odinsen originally replaced original singer Claire Malin and featured on the band's 2015 album New World, but left in 2016 after the logistics of being based in Norway with the remainder of the band in Birmingham proved problematic.

Odinsen rejoins founding members, Dave Cureton (guitars, bass, keys, vocals, percussion) and Adam Gough (keys, guitar, orchestration, percussion), alongside Luke Shingler (sax, flute), Christian Nokes (bass) and Tim Wilson (drums).

"Dave Cureton and Adam Gough explore genres and subverts expectations in the way that IO Earth fans have gotten used to over the years, but there is a great feeling of forward momentum here," the band say. "The album has a contemporary feel, with influences from ambient, dance, nu-metal, jazz and others, both in content and in production techniques. IO Earth continues to put the 'progressive into progressive rock."

The band have released a video for new single Outside, which you can see in this week's Tracks Of The Week on Friday, and you can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

IO Earth: Sanctuary

1. Outside

2. Running

3. Sanctuary

4. The Child

5. Close By

6. Airborne

7. Changes

8. Sunshine

9. Won't Be Afraid