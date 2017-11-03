Intervals premiere new track By Far And Away

Intervals have premiered the brand new track By Far And Away exclusively with Prog.

The song will feature on Aaron Marshall’s upcoming album The Way Forward, which is set to arrive on December 1 and follows the release of Touch And Go last month.

Marshall says: “By Far And Away is one of my favourite tunes on the record. The song features the boy wonder, Owane, who actually played keys on the whole album. When the initial inspiration for the song struck me, I knew right away that I wanted to collaborate with him on this one and we had a blast.”

Intervals are currently on the road across Europe, with support provided by Nick Johnston and Polyphia.

Find a full list of tour dates below, along with The Way Forward tracklist and cover art.

Intervals The Way Forward tracklist

Touch And Go Impulsively Responsible A Different Light By Far And Away Belvedere Rubicon Artist The Waterfront Leave No Stone

Nov 03: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Nov 04: Machester Rebellion, UK

Nov 05: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Nov 07: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 09: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 10: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany

Nov 11: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Nov 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 15: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria

Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Nov 18: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 19: Brescia Colony Club, Italy

Nov 21: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain

Nov 23: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 24: Toulouse Connexion, France

Nov 25: Bordeaux Iboat, France

Nov 26: Namtes Ferrailleur, France

Nov 27: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Nov 28: Colmar Grillen, France

