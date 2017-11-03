Intervals premiere new track By Far And Away

Intervals have premiered the brand new track By Far And Away exclusively with Prog.
The song will feature on Aaron Marshall’s upcoming album The Way Forward, which is set to arrive on December 1 and follows the release of Touch And Go last month.
Marshall says: “By Far And Away is one of my favourite tunes on the record. The song features the boy wonder, Owane, who actually played keys on the whole album. When the initial inspiration for the song struck me, I knew right away that I wanted to collaborate with him on this one and we had a blast.”
Intervals are currently on the road across Europe, with support provided by Nick Johnston and Polyphia.
Find a full list of tour dates below, along with The Way Forward tracklist and cover art.
Intervals The Way Forward tracklist
- Touch And Go
- Impulsively Responsible
- A Different Light
- By Far And Away
- Belvedere
- Rubicon Artist
- The Waterfront
- Leave No Stone
Intervals 2017 tour dates
Nov 03: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Nov 04: Machester Rebellion, UK
Nov 05: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK
Nov 07: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Underground, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Nov 10: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany
Nov 11: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Nov 12: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Nov 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 15: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria
Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Nov 17: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
Nov 18: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 19: Brescia Colony Club, Italy
Nov 21: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain
Nov 23: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 24: Toulouse Connexion, France
Nov 25: Bordeaux Iboat, France
Nov 26: Namtes Ferrailleur, France
Nov 27: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France
Nov 28: Colmar Grillen, France