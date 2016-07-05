Intervals stream I'm Awake video

Technical widdlemeister Intervals (aka Aaron Marshall) is premiering his video for I’m Awake exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The video will be the first in a series of live clips that were shot on the Shape Of Colour tour in North America. “Shouts out to everyone who came to a show,” says Invervals, “I’m hyped to get back at it in Europe all summer with Plini and Animals As Leaders.”

If you like what you hear, the track is also available on the FREE CD with this month’s edition of Metal Hammer. It’s a special compilation featuring loads of killer bands playing this year’s Tech-Fest, including Fallujah, Shields, Abhorrent Decimation and No Sin Evades His Gaze.

Tech-Fest takes place 7-11 July at Newark Showground.

