In This Moment unleash the Big Bad Wolf

We’ve got the UK premiere of the new video from In This Moment for Big Bad Wolf – taken from latest album Black Widow.

In This Moment’s fifth studio album was released earlier this month via Atlantic Records and reached number seven in the UK Rock Chart. They’ve also just announced their first-ever UK headline tour for February and March next year. Dates below:

Feb 28: Glasgow Garage Mar 01: Leeds Metropolitan University Mar 02: Manchester Academy 2 Mar 04: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Mar 05: London Koko

Read our full interview with the mastermind Maria Brink about the band’s new sound, new record deal and new opportunity to hit the big leagues.