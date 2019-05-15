In This Moment reveal new album Mother

In This Moment’s Chris Howorth has confirmed that the band’s new studio album will be titled Mother.

The guitarist revealed the news in an interview with Rockcast 128 when he also spoke about the direction of the follow-up to 2017’s Ritual and said it could be out around August this year.

He said: "The album is done. It’s called Mother. This is our heaviest record since Blood, I’ll say that. Ritual was getting heavier than Black Widow – that was heavy in its own way.

"Now that it's all done and I'm hearing it as one thing, I'm, like, 'Damn! This is really heavy.' So I think a lot of our fans are going to really like that about it."

He adds: "It's 'Mother' in the sense of mother Maria, but also Mother Earth. Mother is the key to life."

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

If Mother does arrive later this year, it’ll be out in time for In This Moment’s UK arena tour with Halestorm and New Years Day.

Those dates will kick off in Glasgow on November 24 before visiting Nottingham, Cardiff and London.

Speaking about the tour, In This Moment’s Maria Brink said: “I am very excited about being a part of such an empowering, divine, female-fronted tour.

“It is very rare in rock music to have a movement like this and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Let the Amazons rise!"