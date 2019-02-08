In Flames light it up in lyric video for new single Burn

In Flames have released a lyric video for their new single Burn.

The song will feature on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming studio album I, The Mask, which will arrive on March 1 through Nuclear Blast across the world and via Eleven Seven Music in North America.

Vocalist Anders Fridén says: “We hope you enjoy Burn as much as we did writing it. It’s one of our favourites from the new album and the last song you’ll hear until the release date.

“We can’t wait to see you soon on the road and playing these new songs live. In Jesterheads We Trust!”

In Flames will head out on tour from April and also have several festival appearances scheduled. They’re also once again curating their own Borgholm Brinner festival, which will take place at Bornholm Castle on the isle of Öland, Sweden, on August 2 and 3.

They’ll be joined by Opeth, At The Gates, Architects, Of Mice & Men and Witchcraft. In Flames will perform two different sets on each night.

In Flames: I, The Mask

1. Voices

2. I, The Mask

3. Call My Name

4. I Am Above

5. Follow Me

6. (This is Our) House

7. We Will Remember

8. In This Life

9. Burn

10. Deep Inside

11. All The Pain

12. Stay With Me

In Flames 2019 tour dates

Apr 03: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Apr 04: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 05: London The Roundhouse, UK

Apr 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 07: Bristol SWX, UK

Apr 09: Norwich UEA, UK

Apr 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 12: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

Apr 13: Cambrai Betizfest, France

Apr 15: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Apr 16: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Apr 17: Nimes Paloma, France

Apr 18: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Apr 23: St. Petersburg A2, Russia

Apr 25: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Apr 27: Minsk Prime Hall, Belarus

Apr 29: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jun 08: Hyvinkää Rockfest, Finland

Jun 13-16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Krakow Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 27: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 29: Sagene Tons of Rock, Norway

Aug 02: Öland Borgholm Brinner, Sweden

Aug 03: Öland Borgholm Brinner, Sweden