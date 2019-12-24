Immortal sock puppets enjoy a very metal Christmas in Frosty The Snowman video

Just when you thought it was safe, the Immortal sock puppets have returned to wreak havoc on your Christmas plans.

Yes, the team at Sock Puppet Parody have brought the trio back together again – this time to give their unique take on festive favourite Frosty The Snowman.

And as if that wasn’t enough festive cheer this Christmas Eve, the video also sees the lads attempt to win the annual snowman-building contest – complete with furious ice-melting guitar work and a blizzard of thunderous drumming.

Setting the scene, a statement reads: “Twas the night before Christmas and cradled between the Norwegian mountaintops, Immortal Christmas, a sock puppet representation of the band Immortal, embarks on a snowman contest judged by Metal Santa himself.

“In an attempt to win the contest, Immortal Christmas resurrect a snowman called Frostbite The Snowman. Frostbite triggers an avalanche to destroy the competition which lands the sock puppet outfit on Santa's naughty list.”

Can they achieve what no other black metal sock band have done before?

Watch below to find out. Hail Santa!