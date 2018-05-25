Immerson release video for new single Propulsoid

Immersion, the duo formed by Wire singer and guitarist Colin Newman and his wife Malka Spigel of Minimal Compact, have released a new video for their single Populsoid.

"The roots of Immersion lie in abstract techno but somehow over the years we’ve acquired the motorik of krautrock without ever consciously deciding on that direction," they say. "Propulsoid is a kind of propulsive mythical beast, an unholy alliance of Klaus Dinge’s beats and acid squelch filtered through the ever present MS-10."

Propulsoid is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Sleeper which will be released through swim~ on June 15. The album features guest appearances from Matt Schultz of Holy Fuck and a collaboration with Gil Luiz and Asi Weitz of Hexenschuss.

Immersion will be touring in the States with Holy Fuck in June and July, but before that will play:

Nanocluster 4, Rose Hill, Brighton - June 8

Rough Trade East, London - 16 (Free Entry)