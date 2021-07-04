If you pay him £187.50, Dave Mustaine will record a personalised video for you

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has joined Cameo, the US video sharing website on which celebrities make themselves available to record personalised video messages for fans, in exchange for cold, hard cash.

For a mere £187.50, Mr Mustaine is at your service, ready to spout whatever words you might wish to put into his mouth.

Announcing his arrival on the platform, Mustaine says: “Hey, I’m Dave Mustaine and I’d like to invite you to have me send a personalised greeting from Cameo for you to your friends.”

“I can say ‘Happy Birthday,’ ‘Happy Anniversary,’ ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘Happy Hanukkah’ — whatever. Or my personal favourite is, like, ‘F—.’ No, we won’t get into that here. But I will tell you that if you do have me do a Cameo for you, a portion of the proceeds will go to charities that I support.”

If you wanna MEET THE REAL ME, find me on @BookCameo. https://t.co/3Zuem0nSNJ pic.twitter.com/vWcQPu5ATyJuly 1, 2021 See more

More than 30,000 ‘celebrities’ are already on Cameo, including, at the time of writing, 4874 musicians. Ever wanted to pay The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins (£56.25), Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt (£18.75), Max Cavalera (£37.50) or Alice Cooper (£225) to speak to you, or a close personal friend? Cameo can make this happen. For £375 you can have Tommy Lee holler at you, while a mere £22.50 will bag you words from The Jesus Lizard’s frontman David Yow.

What a time to be alive.

At present, Mustaine’s former Megadeth colleague David Ellefson is not on the platform, incidentally.

There is no official word, as yet, as to who will be replacing Ellefson in Megadeth, or indeed who Mustaine has chosen to re-record his former friend’s basslines on the next Megadeth album.