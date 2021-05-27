David Ellefson to sue for defamation after leaked videos prompted his dismissal from Megadeth

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is looking to file a lawsuit against the individual who uploaded explicit videos of him masturbating online.

Earlier this month, leaked footage of what Ellefson called “personal conversations and interactions” were posted on Twitter by an anonymous user. The bassist strenuously denied suggestions that he had ‘groomed’ an underage fan, but admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” had taken place, which he claimed were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.”

At the same time, the woman involved also came forward to deny the suggestion that she was underage at the time the video calls took place, to say that she initiated their online interactions, and also to deny that she was ‘groomed‘ by Ellefson.



Posting as ‘edaphosauruses’ on Instagram, she said: “I’m the girl people are talking about in the posts right now and I just want to tell my side of the story because people are sharing misinformation and the situation is getting out of hand without the truth being out there.

“I was always a consenting adult,” she stated. “Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”

She also admitted that she had recorded the video call and shared it with a friend without Ellefson’s permission.

On Monday, May 24, as a direct consequence of the controversy over the leaked footage, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced that the group were parting ways with Ellefson, who originally joined the LA thrash pioneers in 1983.



“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward,” Mustaine wrote.

Ellefson has now spoken up to say that he is planning upon suing the individual responsible for uploading the footage.



“Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me,” Ellefson told Rolling Stone. “The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”



“I am taking this time to be with my family,” Ellefson added. “I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.”

There has been no word as yet as to who will replace Ellefson in Megadeth.