Idles reveal 2019 world tour dates

Idles have announced a world tour which will take place throughout 2019.

The band are currently on the road across Europe in support of their new album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, which launched in August via Partisan.

Those dates will run until December 3, when the band play the Bataclan in Paris – and, following a break over the festive period, Idles will head to New Zealand and Australia in the new year to kick off the 2019 dates.

The band will then play shows in the UK, Europe and the US, bringing the mammoth run to a close in Seattle on May 28.

They’ll be joined on select dates by Fontaines DC, LIFE and Crows.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (November 9) from 10am local time.

In August, Idles took aim at Brexit in their video for Great.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Joe Talbot said: “Let us go forward with open minds and open hearts into that fuck off fire we've started. No blame, no hate. Just love and a blue passport.”