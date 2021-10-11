Ice Nine Kills share Pet Sematary-inspired video for new single Funeral Derangements

Massachusetts’ ‘Slashercore’ outfit Ice Nine Kills have shared the gruesome music video for their new single Funeral Derangements. The track is the fourth and final offering to be released before their new album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood arrives on October 15 via Fearless Records.

Funeral Derangements follows the previously-released singles Rainy Day, Assault & Batteries and Hip To Be Scared, the latter of which pays homage to Bret Easton Ellis' horror cult classic American Psycho.

The track's accompanying music video – which sees the band perform within a crow-infested, eerie graveyard – is inspired by Stephen King's 1989 thriller Pet Sematary, and follows a similar (ish) plotline. If you're not familiar with the story, a boy is killed by a speeding lorry and gets brought back to life by a menacing ancient burial ground that has the power to raise the dead – albeit with ghastly consequences. There's also plenty of slasher theatrics too, so if you're someone who's known for having a queasy stomach, it might be best to avert your eyes.

During the video, there's additionally cameos from horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), Badflower's Josh Katz (who plays the undead Victor Pascow) and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca creators of the Dead Meat James Kill Count Youtube series.

"In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we’ve tapped the amazing Miko Hughes, (Gage from the original Pet Sematary), to play the role of the reckless truck driver" says frontman Spencer Charnas.

"An 18 wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I'd call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…"

Watch the video for Funeral Derangements below:

The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood tracklist:

1. Opening Night…

2. Welcome To Horrorwood

3. A Rash Decision

4. Assault & Batteries

5. The Shower Scene

6. Funeral Derangements

7. Rainy Day

8. Hip To Be Scared (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

9. Take Your Pick (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. The Box (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyue & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

11. F.L.Y. (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

12. Wurst Vacation

13. Ex-Mørtis

14. Farewell II Flesh