Ian Neal announces release of fourth album Barkton Ash

Derby-based prog rocker Ian Neal has just released his fourth solo album Barkston Ash

Derbyshire based progger Ian Neal has announced that he will now release his fourth studio album, Barkton Ash, on July 16.

Barkton Ash is the follow-up to 2013's Astro, which Neal has been working on over the past eight years.

"A beautiful album fashioned in the spirit of mid-70s progressive rock," Neal explains of Barkton Ash. "Think Genesis, Tony Banks, Camel, Yes, Steve Hackett, Pink Floyd. And the sounds of choice? Well, nothing post-80s here, rather, soak up the marriage made in heaven of Mellotron, 12-String, Hammond Organ, string synthesizers, Polymoog, Arp Quadra, electric and acoustic guitars fed through phasers, chorus and delays.

"Sink back into your cozy armchair perfectly positioned in relation to your Celestions powered by your brushed aluminium mid-70s power amp and drift into the alluring world of Barkston Ash."

Neal previously streamed  the tracks Holst's Hollows and Come Harvesting! last year.

Get Barkton Ash.

Ian Neal: Barkton Ash

