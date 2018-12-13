Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull announce 2019 European and US tour dates

Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull have announced a run of tour dates across Europe and the US for next year.

The dates continue the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, with shows planned throughout next year.

Anderson says, “We continue to present the 50th anniversary concerts in many countries and regions not visited in 2018, and also many Tull repertoire shows in Europe.

“There will be, of course, my usual charitable cathedral and church concerts in December. In the USA – many would argue – 2019 is really the 50th anniversary for US fans since we first visited in early 1969.”

Anderson will be joined by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, guitarist Florian Opahle and drummer Scott Hammond, with other “surprise” virtual guests also making an appearance.

Back in October, it was revealed that the band’s history would be celebrated in The Ballad Of Jethro Tull – the first-ever official book about the group. It’s scheduled to be published in 2019 on a date still to be confirmed.

For a full list of Tull’s tour dates, visit the official website.