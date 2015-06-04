Ian Anderson's Israel cash vow

Ian Anderson says he never takes payment for performing in Israel and he never will – but instead donates his fee to charity.

And while the Jethro Tull mainman doesn’t rule out further shows in the war-torn Western Asia state, he’s vowed he’ll stick to his current approach.

Anderson tells Fox News Radio: ”My view about playing in a war zone is that if I think it will make even the teeniest bit of positive difference then I’ll be there – but I won’t take the money. I won’t accept profit out of a place that is a troubled zone.

“I have my little charity outlets that I support. I’m able, every two or three years when I play Israel, to leave behind some money for a very simple cause – co-education of people of all sides of the cultural and religious divide.”

Last year, Roger Waters and Nick Mason urged the Rolling Stones to cancel their plans to play gigs in Israel, saying it would be similar to supporting the South African apartheid regime in the 1980s.

But Anderson argues: “Anything you can do to help, you do. And those people who give me a hard time and vilify me for me going and playing in Israel, frankly I think they’re incredibly short-sighted.

“Given the opportunity to go there and do something positive, I would like to think they’d have the good sense to do the same as I do.”

This week Anderson sent Prog readers a message about his upcoming Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera shows. He’ll play this year’s inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26, and HRH Prog 4 in North Wales next year.

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 27: Kloften Festival, Denmark

Jul 18: Roots Festivalen, Norway

Jul 23: Winterback Festival, Germany

Jul 24: Ansbach Castle, Germany

July 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 28: Summerdays Festival, Switzerland

Aug 30: Bochum Zeltfestival Ruhr, Germany

Sep 18: Baningstoke The Anvil

Sep 10: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sep 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 12: York Barbican

Sep 13: Gateshead Sage Theatre

Sep 14: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Sep 18: Moscow Crocus City Hall

Sep 19: St Petersburg DK Lensoveta

Oct 24: London Roundhouse

Nov 01: Chicago Theatre

Nov 03: Detroit Fox Theatre

Nov 05: Boston Citi Performing Arts Centre

Nov 06: Brookyln Kings Theatre

Nov 07: Philadelphia Academy Of Music

Nov 08: Mashantucket Grand Theatre

Nov 10: Port Chester Capitol Theatre

Nov 11: Newark Prudential Hall

Nov 20: Barcelona Barts

Nov 21: Murcia Victo Villegas

Nov 23: Madrid Nuevo Apolo