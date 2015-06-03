Anderson's rock opera message for Prog readers

Ian Anderson has sent a message to Prog readers ahead of his rock opera shows in September.

His Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera production tells the story of the English agriculturist that gave his band its name, featuring tracks including Heavy Horses, Farm On The Freeway and A New Day Yesterday.

He’ll be joined on stage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O’Hara, guitarist Florian Opahle and drummer Scott Hammond. Guest musicians will appear via video, although their identities remain secret.

Anderson previously said of the project: “Instead of spoken introductions to the songs, there will be the use of that operatic device, the recitative, where links are made by sung vocal segments in a simple musical backdrop – making it a little easier and more entertaining for non-English-speaking audiences.”

In addition to the rock opera, Anderson will also be performing a Best Of Jethro Tull set at festivals across Europe this summer, including the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair, Mote Park, Kent on July 26.

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 27: Kloften Festival, Denmark

Jul 18: Roots Festivalen, Norway

Jul 23: Winterback Festival, Germany

Jul 24: Ansbach Castle, Germany

July 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 28: Summerdays Festival, Switzerland

Aug 30: Bochum Zeltfestival Ruhr, Germany

Sep 18: Baningstoke The Anvil

Sep 10: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sep 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 12: York Barbican

Sep 13: Gateshead Sage Theatre

Sep 14: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Sep 18: Moscow Crocus City Hall

Sep 19: St Petersburg DK Lensoveta

Oct 24: London Roundhouse

Nov 01: Chicago Theatre

Nov 03: Detroit Fox Theatre

Nov 05: Boston Citi Performing Arts Centre

Nov 06: Brookyln Kings Theatre

Nov 07: Philadelphia Academy Of Music

Nov 08: Mashantucket Grand Theatre

Nov 10: Port Chester Capitol Theatre

Nov 11: Newark Prudential Hall

Nov 20: Barcelona Barts

Nov 21: Murcia Victo Villegas

Nov 23: Madrid Nuevo Apolo