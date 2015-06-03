Anderson's rock opera message for Prog readers

Ian Anderson has sent a message to Prog readers ahead of his rock opera shows in September.
His Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera production tells the story of the English agriculturist that gave his band its name, featuring tracks including Heavy Horses, Farm On The Freeway and A New Day Yesterday.
He’ll be joined on stage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O’Hara, guitarist Florian Opahle and drummer Scott Hammond. Guest musicians will appear via video, although their identities remain secret.
Anderson previously said of the project: “Instead of spoken introductions to the songs, there will be the use of that operatic device, the recitative, where links are made by sung vocal segments in a simple musical backdrop – making it a little easier and more entertaining for non-English-speaking audiences.”
In addition to the rock opera, Anderson will also be performing a Best Of Jethro Tull set at festivals across Europe this summer, including the TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair, Mote Park, Kent on July 26.
Ian Anderson ‘Best Of Jethro Tull’ tour dates
Jun 14: Isle Of Wight Festival, UK
Jun 27: Kloften Festival, Denmark
Jul 18: Roots Festivalen, Norway
Jul 23: Winterback Festival, Germany
Jul 24: Ansbach Castle, Germany
July 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Aug 28: Summerdays Festival, Switzerland
Aug 30: Bochum Zeltfestival Ruhr, Germany
Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera 2015 tour dates
Sep 18: Baningstoke The Anvil
Sep 10: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sep 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 12: York Barbican
Sep 13: Gateshead Sage Theatre
Sep 14: Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
Sep 18: Moscow Crocus City Hall
Sep 19: St Petersburg DK Lensoveta
Oct 24: London Roundhouse
Nov 01: Chicago Theatre
Nov 03: Detroit Fox Theatre
Nov 05: Boston Citi Performing Arts Centre
Nov 06: Brookyln Kings Theatre
Nov 07: Philadelphia Academy Of Music
Nov 08: Mashantucket Grand Theatre
Nov 10: Port Chester Capitol Theatre
Nov 11: Newark Prudential Hall
Nov 20: Barcelona Barts
Nov 21: Murcia Victo Villegas
Nov 23: Madrid Nuevo Apolo