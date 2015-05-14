Von Hertzens to play HRH Prog 4

Von Hertzen Brothers have been added to the bill for HRH Prog 4 in North Wales next year.
The Finnish outfit will line up beside Ian Anderson, Focus, Caravan, Arthur Brown, The Enid and others at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli on the weekend of March 17-19, 2016.
VHB are riding high after the launch of sixth album New Day Rising earlier this year. Mikko Von Hertzen recently said: “We were local for three albums, the fourth one got us a leg up in the UK, the fifth one took us even further.
“With album number six we’re ready for the world – and our instincts tell us the world is ready for us.”
Tickets for HRH Prog 4 are on sale now – and accommodation packages are on the way to selling out. Find out more or call 0207 097 8872.
2016 lineup so far
Ian Anderson plays the best of Jethro Tull
Focus
Caravan
The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown
The Enid
Von Hertzen Brothers
Curved Air
Solstice
September Code
Twinscapes