Von Hertzens to play HRH Prog 4

Von Hertzen Brothers have been added to the bill for HRH Prog 4 in North Wales next year.

The Finnish outfit will line up beside Ian Anderson, Focus, Caravan, Arthur Brown, The Enid and others at Hafan-y-Mor, Pwllheli on the weekend of March 17-19, 2016.

VHB are riding high after the launch of sixth album New Day Rising earlier this year. Mikko Von Hertzen recently said: “We were local for three albums, the fourth one got us a leg up in the UK, the fifth one took us even further.

“With album number six we’re ready for the world – and our instincts tell us the world is ready for us.”

Tickets for HRH Prog 4 are on sale now – and accommodation packages are on the way to selling out. Find out more or call 0207 097 8872.

2016 lineup so far

Ian Anderson plays the best of Jethro Tull

Focus

Caravan

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown

The Enid

Von Hertzen Brothers

Curved Air

Solstice

September Code

Twinscapes

Von hertzen brothers: coming in from the cold