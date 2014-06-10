Ian Anderson details Thick As A Brick Live DVD

Ian Anderson has confirmed the release of Thick As A Brick – Live In Iceland on August 25 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, in DVD, Blu-ray and double CD formats.

The pack includes his solo band’s performance of the 1972 Jethro Tull classic, followed by Thick As A Brick 2, which he launched as a solo title in 2012.

The label explains: “This concert brings Gerald Bostock’s tale to life as never before – and creates the definitive presentation of Thick As A Brick.”

Anderson release his latest solo work, Homo Erraticus, in April via Kscope, once again featuring the character of Bostock. He completed a UK tour last month and continues across Europe, returning to Britain for Weyfest in Farnham on August 30.

A remastered version of Tull’s A Passion Play, remixed by Steven Wilson, was recently announced.

Thick As A Brick – Live In Iceland tracklist