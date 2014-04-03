Video: Ian Anderson - Enter The Uninvited

Ian Anderson has released a lyric video for Enter The Uninvited – view it here, and get a free download of the track via Kscope in return for your email address.

It’s taken from his solo album Homo Erraticus, set for launch on April 14 on his own imprint, Calliandra Records. It’s the third record to feature Gerald Bostock, who first appeared in 1972’s Jethro Tull release Thick As A Brick, then returned in Anderson’s Thick As A Brick 2 in 2012.

He launches an extensive UK tour with his solo band at the end of the month.

Apr 28: Brighton Dome

Apr 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

May 01: Salisbury City Hall

May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic

May 03: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 04: Oxford New Theatre

May 06: Bristol Colston Hall

May 07: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

May 08: Guildford G Live

May 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 10: Ipswich Regent Theatre

May 11: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 13: Derby Assembly Rooms

May 14: Manchester Palace Theatre

May 15: York Royal Opera House

May 16: Gateshead Sage Theatre

May 18: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

May 19: Perth Concert Hall

May 20: Aberdeen Music Hall

May 21: Inverness Eden Court

May 24: London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 25: London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire