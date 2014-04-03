Video: Ian Anderson - Enter The Uninvited

Ian Anderson has released a lyric video for Enter The Uninvited – view it here, and get a free download of the track via Kscope in return for your email address.
It’s taken from his solo album Homo Erraticus, set for launch on April 14 on his own imprint, Calliandra Records. It’s the third record to feature Gerald Bostock, who first appeared in 1972’s Jethro Tull release Thick As A Brick, then returned in Anderson’s Thick As A Brick 2 in 2012.
He launches an extensive UK tour with his solo band at the end of the month.
Tour dates
Apr 28: Brighton Dome
Apr 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall
May 01: Salisbury City Hall
May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic
May 03: Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 04: Oxford New Theatre
May 06: Bristol Colston Hall
May 07: High Wycombe Swan Theatre
May 08: Guildford G Live
May 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 10: Ipswich Regent Theatre
May 11: Leicester De Montfort Hall
May 13: Derby Assembly Rooms
May 14: Manchester Palace Theatre
May 15: York Royal Opera House
May 16: Gateshead Sage Theatre
May 18: Edinburgh Festival Theatre
May 19: Perth Concert Hall
May 20: Aberdeen Music Hall
May 21: Inverness Eden Court
May 24: London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
May 25: London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire