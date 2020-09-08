Ian Anderson announces Jethro Tull book paperback release in new video

Ian Anderson has announced in a new video clip that the Jethro Tull book The Ballad Of Jethro Tull has been released in paperback. You can watch the clip in full below.

"I promised you a few weeks ago," says Anderson, "The Ballad Of Jethro Tull book is now available in paperback. I've got a copy here and it's great. To get one for yourself head over to jethrotullbook.com and place an order. See you in print."

The publication written by Mark Blake was first unveiled in 2018 and it’ll feature memories, personal photos, memorabilia, classic and previously unseen live photography, behind-the-scenes snaps, original press cuttings and album art from throughout Jethro Tull's rich history. It was overseen by Anderson and past and present members of Tull.

