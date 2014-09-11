Iamthemorning stream 2nd album

Russian duo Iamthemorning have streamed second album Belighted via Prog ahead of its release – and one track is available as a free download.

The 15-track work features Porcupine Tree and King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison, and it was mixed by Tori Amos collaborator Marcel Van Limbeek.

Vocalist Marjana Semkina and pianist Gleb Kolyadin have received acclaim from Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh, who recently said: “Iamthemorning emanate a certain magic. In Marjana they possess a beautiful, talented and charismatic vocalist, and in Gleb they possess the single greatest pianist I’ve ever met in my life.”

Belighted is released via Kscope on September 15, and it’s available now for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.