I Prevail team up with Kyle Gass in Already Dead video

A still from the video

I Prevail have launched a video for their track Already Dead.

The song features on the Michigan outfit’s latest studio album Lifelines, which was released in October via Fearless Records.

The video was directed by Samuel Halleen and stars Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass, who plays the role of a vengeful internet troll. As the video unfolds, the band get their revenge on the social media pest.

Guitarist Steve Menoian says: “We wanted to make a video for Already Dead because it gets a great reaction live and is so much fun to play.

“When Kyle Gass agreed to collaborate with us, it became a bucket list dream come true.”

I Prevail are currently on the road across North America on their Rage On The Stage tour. Find a list of their remaining shows below.

Lifelines is now available to purchase.

Nov 24: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Nov 25: Fort Wayne Pieres, IN

Nov 26: Grand rapids The Intersection, MI

Nov 28: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 29: Columbus Express Live, OH

Dec 01: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Dec 02: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

