Hollywood Vampires plot 2020 UK tour

Hollywood Vampires have announced that they’ll play four dates in the UK next year.

Last week, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp announced a run of 11 shows across Europe in support of their latest studio album Rise – and now they’ve added four more dates in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

Cooper says: “This show has something for everyone. I like to joke that the Vampires are the world’s most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty. I wouldn’t keep doing it if it weren’t such a great band.

“Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!”

Perry adds: “I’m looking forward to be getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires this summer. It’s going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

“The last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it’s because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor. You can expect much of the same – we can’t wait to get over and prove it.”

Hollywood Vampires will be joined by special guests Primal Scream, with tickets going on general sale this coming Friday (November 29) from 10am.

Hollywood Vampires 2020 UK and European tour

Aug 15: Mainz Summer In the City, Germany

Aug 16: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Aug 18: Charlotta ValleyLegends Of Rock Festival, Poland

Aug 20: Berlin Citadel Music Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Lingen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Aug 25: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Aug 27: Klam Castle, Austria

Aug 28: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 29: Aarburg Riverside Festival, Switzerland

Sep 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Sep 06: Birmingham Arena, UK

Sep 08: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sept 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

