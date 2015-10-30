Hollywood Undead to tour UK with Atilla

Hollywood Undead will tour the UK in April with special guests Attila, they’ve announced.
The five-show run continues the California rap-rockers’ support for fourth album Day Of The Dead, released in March.
Frontman Jorel Decker recently told TeamRock Radio: “In Europe the fans are much more loyal. They’re harder to earn, but they’ll stick with you for a lot longer.
“In the States it’s a flash in the pan. Unless you have big single out, no-one gives a damn. So I’d rather do well over here than over there.”
Tickets are on sale today.
Tour dates
Apr 18: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 20: London Brixton O2 Academy
Apr 21: Birmingham O2 Academy
Apr 22: Manchester Academy
Apr 23: Glasgow O2 ABC