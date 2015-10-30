Hollywood Undead to tour UK with Atilla

Hollywood Undead will tour the UK in April with special guests Attila, they’ve announced.

The five-show run continues the California rap-rockers’ support for fourth album Day Of The Dead, released in March.

Frontman Jorel Decker recently told TeamRock Radio: “In Europe the fans are much more loyal. They’re harder to earn, but they’ll stick with you for a lot longer.

“In the States it’s a flash in the pan. Unless you have big single out, no-one gives a damn. So I’d rather do well over here than over there.”

Tickets are on sale today.

Apr 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 20: London Brixton O2 Academy

Apr 21: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 23: Glasgow O2 ABC