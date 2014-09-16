HIM detail box sets

HIM have confirmed a series of limited-edition retrospective sets, due later this year

Lashes To Ashes, Lust To Dust: A Vinyl Retrospective ’96-’03 features the band’s first four albums – Greatest Love Songs Vol. 666, Razorblade Romance, Deep Shadows And Brilliant Highlights and Love Metal – along with their 1996 debut EP 666 Ways To Love: Prologue.

The remastered recordings have each been pressed on 180g vinyl, and the package includes a USB drive containing the five titles plus 37 bonus tracks.

Other formats include a set of double-CDs in crushed velvet case, 140g LP set and deluxe coloured vinyl double-LP set. Each contain remastered recordings and bonus tracks – including _Right Here In My Arms _recorded live in Buenos Aires in April.

Frontman Ville Valo says: “We feel truly blessed to have our sonic offspring of yore being given a new lease of life by The End Records. The infamous love metal archives have been extensively scoured by us for rare, exclusive and downright scary musical nuggets for an experience in Finnish melancholy like no other.

The sets will be launched on November 25, and they’re available for pre-order. HIM appears as support for Fields Of The Nephilim at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on December 5 and 6.