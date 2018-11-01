Hexvessel announce new album and reveal cover artwork

Anglo-Finnish folk proggers Hexvessel have announced their new album, All Tree, will be released on February 15 on Century Media. The band have also revealed the artwork for the new record, which you can see below.

"All Tree is not just about going back to the heart of Hexvessel, with a slight return to our forest folk roots, it’s about drawing fresh inspiration from my own heritage too," singer Mat McNerney told Prog." The English pastoral folk influences are infused with Celtic mythology from my Anglo-Irish blood, with Finnish nature as our backdrop. From the Canterbury folk scene and early prog bands that soundtracked my youth in England, to the ghost stories I was told as a child on my uncles farm in Ireland, this album is a spiritual journey where the old myths are doorways to enlightenment. The dawn light across boggy fields, the wind blowing through the keyhole, the branches dragging their breath inwards as the seasons ignite a magic sense of mystery about the wilderness.

"That’s what we tried to bring out into the songs on this album. By bowing old dead tree branches with violin bows, by summoning the sounds of the fire and the birds in the field outside, we gave the music a life which, like the liminal spirits of Samhain drifts in and out of this world. That's what folk means. It's the countryside singing out from within me. It’s their story we sing. And no matter where I go or where I end up staying, it's that folk countryside which is the seed from which I sprang. All Tree."

Hexvessel will release the first new music from All Tree in December.