Here are the best releases you can buy on Record Store Day (Drop Day 2)

With everything that’s been going on in the world, this year’s Record Store Day has an altogether different feel.

The main day itself was originally scheduled to take place back in April, but it was postponed and split into three separate days in order to maintain social distancing directives.

This year’s first Record Store Day took place on August 29, with part two coming up this Saturday (September 26) – and while there won’t be quite as much music available as last month, there’s still plenty of choice cuts to get stuck into.

We’ve gone through the list and hand-picked our 20 favourite Record Store Day releases that’ll be available on Saturday.

Highlights include Jealous Again by The Black Crowes –a 12-inch repressing of the original 1990 release – and Fleetwood Mac’s The Alternate Rumours, which includes different takes and demos from the original Rumours studio sessions.

Our wallets are also ready to be thrown wide open for The Wall - Live In Berlin by Roger Waters. The show was recorded in the German capital in 1990 – just eight months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, with this RSD release presented on double clear vinyl.

Don’t forget that the next Record Store Day ‘drop’ is coming your way on October 24, so keep your peepers on the official website for further info.

And if it’s vinyl you’re after, then check out Louder’s constantly updated vinyl page which features all the best and cheapest deals currently on the market. For even more deals, take a look at our Amazon Prime Day page which will keep you up to date with everything going on in the lead up to the monster sale.

The Alarm: Electric Folklore Live ’88 (LP)

The Black Crowes: Jealous Again (12”)

Chuck Mosley: First Hellos And Last Goodbyes (LP)

Dinosaur Jr: Swedish Fist - Live In Stockholm (marbled chocolate vinyl LP)

The Doors: The Soft Parade - Doors Only Mix (180g numbered LP)

Fleetwood Mac: The Alternate Rumours (180g LP)

The Fleshtones: Face Of The Screaming Werewolf (purple splatter vinyl LP)

Gamma Ray: Land Of The Free (double white vinyl 180g numbered LP)

Jethro Tull: Live At The Isle Of Wight 1970 (double orange vinyl 180g LP)

Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer: Gang War (dark red/dark yellow vinyl 2LP)

Mew: And The Glass Handed Kites Limited (black & white marbled vinyl 2LP)

Paradise Lost: Live At Rockpalast (white vinyl 2LP)

Paul McCartney: McCartney 1 (180g LP, cut at half-speed)

Ramones: It’s Alive II (180g 2LP. Side 4 etched.)

The Replacements: The Complete Inconcerated Live (180g 3LP)

Roger Waters: The Wall - Live In Berlin (clear vinyl 2LP)

The Rolling Stones: Steel Wheels Live (double A-side 10” picture disc)

The Wedding Present: Shaun Keaveny Session (blue vinyl LP)

Wishbone Ash: Live Dates II (yellow vinyl 2LP)

The Yardbirds: The Engineer Expanded (White 180g vinyl 2LP)