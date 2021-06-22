Here are our favourite Prime Day headphones deals that are still going

Amazon Prime Day’s two days of sales are beginning to wind down – but that doesn’t mean you still can’t grab a Prime Day headphones deal that’ll rock your world. There is still time to take the plunge, and what better way than with a smart new pair of Apple AirPods Pro, which have been hammered down from £219 to £179 at Laptops Direct. That’s a snug-fitting saving of £40.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £219 , now £179, save £40

The best AirPods Pro discount we've seen so far this Prime Day. If you want super fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling to turn down the outside world, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £40 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

And if you’re looking for something other than Apple products, don’t worry as there are still savings to be made on products from Sony, Sennheiser, Cambridge Audio, Marshall and more.

Here are our favourite Prime Day headphones deals that are still running.

For more news on Prime Day headphones deals, Prime Day speaker deals, Prime Day turntables deals, Prime Day vinyl deals, check out our hubs. And don't forget to take a peek at all the discounts for music fans, which can be found in our Prime Day music deals hub.

UK deals

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were £159 , now £89 save £70

There’s a saving of £70 on the classy Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones on Amazon. Closed back cans with active noise cancelling PLUS 30 hours of music, this is a stunning deal. View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ : Was £119.95, now £99.95

For the first time ever, save £20 on a pair of our favourite budget earbuds. They boast comfortable fit, ridiculously good battery life and unbelievable sound for the money. If you buy one thing this Prime Day, these should top your list. Offer ends on 24 June, or earlier if stocks run out. View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC: Were £279, now £219, save £60

A huge £60 saving - this time when you buy from Marshall direct. Not only do these Active Noise Cancelling-toting cans sound great, but you'll get up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC activated... and up to 45 hours without it.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 , now £209.99

You can save just under £140 right now over on Amazon on a pair of Bose's 700 series. These are seriously good cans and are in our list of the best headphones for music for good reason.View Deal

US deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 w/Sony WI-SP500: Was $298 , now $249.99

This Amazon bundle includes a pair of the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones and the Sony WI-SP500 in-Ear Sports wireless headphones – all for $48 less than normal.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299 now $149 at Walmart

There are two levels of noise cancelling on board the Solos: Active Noise Cancelling for shutting almost everything out, and Transparency mode which lets in some of the outside world. Despite being power hungry settings, you'll still get up to 22 hours playtime. They look mean and lean, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Were $149.99, now $99.99

Best Buy have chopped a good chunk of change from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They’re water resistant, have built in mic and a battery life of 11 hours. True wireless at a great price.View Deal

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbud: $84.99 , now $42.77

Another brilliant deal from Amazon US on these Skullcandy earbuds. A 50% saving taking them to less than 40 bucks is quite a deal, especially when you factor in the fact they’re sweat resistant and have a 16 hour battery. Available in Mint, Black, Deep Red or IndigoView Deal

More great deals this Prime Day