“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor” Neil Young thinks Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but fears that saying so could have consequences

Neil Young believes that Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but he fears that saying so could have serious consequences for him, and indeed for anyone else who dares to voice such an opinion.

In a new post on his website titled 'Coming Back To America', Young expresses his concern that freedom are already being curtailed under Trump's presidency, and that “non-existent” laws are being used to punish dissenting voices.

“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket,” Young writes. “That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America... If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.

“That’s right folks, if you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA if you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together.”



“If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for Freedom?” he continues. “I love America and its people and its music and its culture.

“Remember Freedom of Speech?”

Young concludes his post, writing “By these latest actions of our US government, it seems that those who speak out freely with their own opinions, are now vulbnerable to a non-existent Trump law. Then it seems to me that if you voted for Kamala Harris over Trump, that makes it possible for you to go to jail or be detained, punished in some ways for not showing allegiance to what? How spineless is that? Trump is not able to stand up to anyone who does not agree with his ideas? Remember all months have 30 days.



“One country, indivisible, with Liberty and Freedom, for all. Remember that? I do.”

On a cheerier note, Young will play European and North American Love Earth World tour dates this summer with his new band, the Chrome Hearts.



The European schedule begins at Dalhalla in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18, and wraps up at Cannstatter Wasen in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 8. The band will play in Ireland at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 26 in addition to the previously announced on/off/on-again booking at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

North American dates begin on August 8 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, with the final date set for September 15 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA..

Neil Young: Love Earth World Tour 2025

Jun 18: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 20: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Tiøren, Denmark

Jun 25-29: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 26: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 30: Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square, Belgium

Jul 01: Groningen Drafbaan Stedpark, Netherlands

Jul 03: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 04: Mönchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jul 11: London Hyde Park, UK

Aug 08: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 10: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA

Aug 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 15: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 23: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 24: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Aug 27: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 01: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 05: George The Gorge, WA

Sep 06: Vancouver Deer Lake Park, BC

Sep 10: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA