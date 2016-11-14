Helloween rejoined by Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen

Helloween are to be rejoined by former singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen for their world tour through 2017 and 2018.

The tour, named Pumpkins United, will see former Kiske and Hansen perform alongside current members, vocalist Andi Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner. They’ll perform material spanning the band’s 30-year history and hit Latin America, Europe, Asia and North America on their trek.

Watch the promo for the tour below.

Helloween say: “You believed in it for years and continued to ask for it. Now is the time. In fall 2017, Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen will once again mount a Helloween stage together and resurrect the band’s legendary original lineup.”

Kiske adds: “Rocking with the original lineup and Andi will be something really special. The time has come.”

Further Helloween tour details will be given in due course.

Helloween released their 15th album My God-Given Right last year.

